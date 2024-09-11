Sagrada Esperança already in Nigeria for Champions League game



Angola’s Sagrada Esperança team arrived Tuesday in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, to face Enugu Rangers, as part of the first leg game of the qualifying round for the group stage of the African Champions Clubs League, scheduled for next Friday, at 3pm, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Before Friday’s game, Sagrada Esperança plans to have two training sessions, the first for recovery on Wednesday and the second for the pitch recognition at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

In the first preliminary, Sagrada Esperança eliminated Saint Louis from the Seychelles Islands, after winning in both legs (by 1-0 and 3-0).

However, this is the second time that Sagrada Esperança will compete for access to the group stage of the Champions Clubs League, after having done so in 2022.

In its first participation, the Angolan team qualified for the group stage, where it was eliminated by Wydad from Morocco in the round of 16.

Source: Angola Press News Agency