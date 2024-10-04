Sanwo-Olu re-commits to tertiary education development

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration will continue to ensure that tertiary education remains relevant and takes its pride of place.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at a public lecture to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The event was organised by the UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, on Thursday.

It had the theme: ‘The Nigerian Power Industry: Past, Present and Future’.

Sanwo-Olu was the special guest of honour at the event.

He said that his administration’s was committed to promoting innovative ideas and practical knowledge for students in tertiary institutions to compete favourably with their counterparts globally.

‘The theme is apt as the faculty has become a beacon of theoretical excellence.

‘It talks about the past and future of Nigeria’s power industry.

‘I call on government officials, industry experts, lecturers to hold the hands of students for a practical work on sites to gain more experience.

‘Th

e future is about our students. As alumni, we need to leave legacies behind, and our students need to use these opportunities to develop their skills,’ Sanwo-Olu said.

Mr Dideolu Falobi, Chairman, UNILAG Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association, appealed to the alumni to leverage their positions and resources to make the faculty the ‘Harvard of Nigeria’.

Folabi said: Let’s provide offices, classrooms, laboratory equipment and resources.

‘Since its inception, we have enhanced infrastructure, facilitated new projects, and supported students through learning facilities, research and non-engineering skills,’ he said.

Prof. Samson Adeosun, Dean Faculty of Engineering, UNILAG, urged the alumni to continue to support in shaping the future of engineering education.

Adeosun said that there was need to embrace emerging technologies, foster sustainable solutions and cultivate global partnerships.

‘Let us face the future together

and meet its challenges by performing more novel, exciting scientific research and providing more state of-the-art learning experiences,’ he said.

In her opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, called on the alumni to collaborate with the university to train engineers and advance Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun, who is an alumnus of the faculty, was at the event, among other dignitaries.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria