Security guard allegsly shoots a colleague at Outapi

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Outapi in the Omusati Region on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old security guard for allegedly shooting a woman colleague with a shotgun in the right thigh and sustained serious injuries.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Linekela Shikongo of the NamPol Public Relations office in the region said it occurred around 19h30 at the town's fire station where the victim was on duty.

The suspect and victim are employees of same company (6000 Security Services). Shikongo explained that the duty station of the suspect is elsewhere in Outapi and he was at the fire station to collect the same firearm to go to his duty station.

Although it is believed to be an accidently occurrence, the suspect faces a case of attempted murder and he is yet to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court.

The suspect is also charged with contravention Section 8 of the Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996 and the discharging of the firearm in a negligent manner, causing injuries to another, Shikongo cited.

He added that what led to the shooting is yet to be determined. Shikongo pointed out that 36-year-old victim has been transported to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for medical treatment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency