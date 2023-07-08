Security, industries will grow Enugu GDP – Ex-lawmaker

A onetime Enugu lawmaker, Mr Nwabueze Ugwu, says that Gov. Peter Mbah’s vision to grow Enugu State Gross Domestic Products (GDP) will depend on the level of security and industrialization.

This, he said, would also be achievable if there were adequate power and water supply in the state.

Ugwu stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

According to him, industrialization can be fully achieved through the support of the private sector and no investor will push out finance in a volatile environment.

“A fallout to raising the GDP from $4 billion dollars to $30 billion is the fact that for that to take place, there have to be many industries built in Enugu state.

“For these industries to be built, there must be security, there must be determination on the part of the governor and his entire team.

“There must be sincerity of the executive and there must also be cooperation from the people who live in Enugu state for this thing to be achieved,” he said.

Ugwu stated that security was not for government alone but a two way traffic.

“It is a thing that will guide the government to pilot affairs while the people will also cooperate seriously with government so that if they see something they will say something.

“It is only if security is available that the investors will invest their money and it is not possible for the government to build the industries that we will need to raise the GDP of the state from four billion dollars to $30 billion.”

He said that if sufficient industries were built in Enugu state, it would get to the level where that singular statement by the governor that he wanted zero unemployment in Enugu would be achieved.

“It is those industries that will employ the people of the state directly with five times more indirect jobs.

He noted that with more investors the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in the state would be reinvigorated due to the attendant high traffic.

He added that with multiplicity of industries, many foreign and local residents would function well and economic activities blossomed around the airport.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria