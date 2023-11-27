Seven-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Omusati Region

Omusati Region, Namibia – A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old man in Ontanda A village, Omusati Region, last Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), the suspect, employed as a domestic worker at a neighbor's house, is accused of taking the girl to his room and sexually assaulting her. Notably, the suspect is currently out on bail for a similar offense. He was scheduled to appear in the Okahao Magistrate's Court on Monday. In a separate incident in the Kunene Region, a 28-year-old woman was reportedly raped at a community garden in Sesfontein on Friday. The police stated that the assailant entered the woman's thatched house around 02h30, assaulted her, and proceeded to rape her without consent. No arrests have been made in this case, and police investigations are ongoing. Additionally, NamPol reported an attempted rape of a 35-year-old woman in Sesfontein on the same day. The perpetrator allegedly tried to force himself on the woman but was thwarted by an eyewitness. These incidents underscore the ongoing challenges of sexual violence in the region, with law enforcement actively pursuing the cases.