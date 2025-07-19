Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Manila: Wipha intensified into a severe tropical storm as it blew away from the Philippines on Saturday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to many areas, including Metro Manila. On Saturday morning, the Philippine state weather bureau, PAGASA, said in its weather bulletin that Wipha exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 10 a.m. local time.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Wipha will continue moving west-northwestward towards southern China. The severe tropical storm is forecast to continue intensifying and may reach the typhoon category on Sunday afternoon or evening. “The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds,” the bulletin read.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Saturday morning that a total of 96,791 individuals around the country were affected by Wipha, which caused flooding and rain-induced

landslides in many areas. Two people were reported missing, the Philippine agency said.