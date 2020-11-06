Six suspected armed robbers arrested at Otjiwarongo

Six people linked to an armed robbery that took place at the Cash and Carry wholesaler at Otjiwarongo on Wednesday night were arrested Thursday morning at the town.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the Otjozondjupa Region, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas on Friday said the six suspects are aged between 28 and 37 years.

They allegedly fled with N.dollars 196 700, bottles of alcohol and soft drinks from the shop valued at over N.dollars 5 000.

“We arrested five men and a 35-year-old woman and recovered some of the money and drinks,” said Andreas.

A taxi they used as a gateway vehicle was also impounded in the early hours of Thursday morning, added Andreas.

“One key male suspect in the matter is still on the run and we are behind him,” said Andreas.

The six men were allegedly armed with guns. They allegedly assaulted six security guards who were on duty at the premises of the store in the hours between 21h45 and 22h15.

“The suspects allegedly tied up the guards with ropes and removed their uniforms which they put on to impersonate the guards,” she said.

Andreas said the uniforms of the guards were recovered together with the car key and cellphone of the manager of the shop.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court next week while police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency