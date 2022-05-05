Six suspects in stock theft at Okahandja remanded in police custody

The six suspects who were arrested last Friday night on a stock theft charge in the Hochfeld area, were on Tuesday remanded in police custody at Hochfeld and Windhoek.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator in the Otjozondjupa Region, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas, on Thursday said the accused are Albert Tjihero and his son Kevin Tjihero, as well as four farmworkers - Joel Katjivi, Ruben Ndatowela, Katunohange Karitjindua and Jeremia Herau.

The accused aged between 22 and 66 years were arrested on 29 April after they were found transporting four suspected stolen calves in their vehicle in the area of Hochfeld, she said.

They appeared in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they were remanded in custody pending further police investigations, Andreas said.

During their court proceedings, the six men all opted to engage the legal services of a private lawyer and also indicated that they will bring their bail applications to court in due course.

Their case was then postponed to 12 May 2022 for their bail applications.

Andreas further informed this agency that: “Albert Tjihero on the same Tuesday afternoon was transported to Windhoek on medical grounds and has since been admitted to the Central Hospital under police guard.”

The four calves which were allegedly stolen from Farm Okorusengo in the Hochfeld area near Okahandja were valued at N.dollars 52 000.

She noted that Farm Okorusengo belongs to Tjihero, but for now it is being rented to another farmer who is the complainant in the case.

The six were arrested around 19h00 on Friday night while en route to the Dankbar auction pens and were travelling in a vehicle which towed a trailer where the calves were loaded, said Andreas.

The four calves were recovered and the police are in the process of handing them back to the rightful owner, while the vehicle and trailer remain impounded at the Hochfeld Police Station, she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency