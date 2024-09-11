SME repatriates 194 DRC citizens



At least 194 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were repatriated in recent days, by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in the Province of Cabinda, for illegal entry and stay in the national territory.

The repatriation took place at the Yema border post, state a note from the institutional communications and press office of the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior in Cabinda sent to ANGOP.

The group includes 144 men and 50 women found in various locations in the region, as part of control and inspection actions against foreigners in an irregular migration situation.

The SME in Cabinda controls more than a thousand DRC citizens, of which 401 have resident status and 1,127 have work visas.

Source: Angola Press News Agency