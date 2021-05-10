SOEs under scrutiny by standing committee on economics at Otjiwarongo

Several Government agencies are expected to present their financial performance for the just-ended 2019/20 financial year to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration at Otjiwarongo this week.

The presentations form part of a weeklong workshop of the standing committee which convened at the town on Monday to take stock on the affairs of some Government ministries and State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The SOEs and ministries to give presentations are TransNamib, Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Roads Authority, Namibian Ports Authority, Ministry of Works and Transport, Namibia Civil Aviation Authority, Namibia Industrial Development Agency and the Namibia Airports Company.

The National Road Safety Council, National Planning Commission, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Public Enterprises and Ministry of Finance are also listed on the programme.

Chairperson of the Committee, Natangwe Ithete in his official opening remarks said the workshop is aimed to understand the financial operations, human resources, capital projects and legal operations of the organisations.

“We are also here to listen to your achievements as well as the challenges you are facing in delivering the much-needed services to the public and the country at large,” he said.

Ithete further stated that the committee members would also want to know how the companies and the ministries intend to contribute towards the revival of the national economy during this COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

Other members of the committee include Tobie Aupindi, Mathias Mbundu, Epafras Mukwiilongo, Gotthard Kasuto, Fenni Nanyeni and Apius Auchab.

The workshop ends on Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency