Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner and appointed as Head the Public Relations Division

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner and appointed as Head the Public Relations Division with effect from 01 January 2020.

A media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday and signed by the Inspector General of the NamPol, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga said Shikwambi succeeded former Deputy Commissioner, Edwin Kanguatjivi who has served in that rank for about eight years and now assigned to Head the NamPol Farm in the Omaheke Region.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Shikwambi said her promotion even though exciting does not just mean collecting more salutes and respect but entrusted with bigger and more responsibilities.

Shikwambi has served in the NamPol public relations division since 2008.

Source: Namibia Press Agency