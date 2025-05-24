1.8 Tons of Caffeine Seized by Police in Mandalay Region



Windhoek: Several Southern Stream First Division League (SSFDL) matches have been relocated and rescheduled due to stadium unavailability in Windhoek and Rehoboth.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement availed to Nampa on Friday indicated that Round 18 and 19 fixtures, originally set for Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek this weekend, have been moved to Ramblers Stadium. This affects the matches between Orlando Pirates FC and Latinos FC on Saturday, and Pirates and Friends FC on Sunday.





The City of Windhoek informed the SSFDL authority that Khomasdal Stadium was already booked by the Khomas Second Division League for matches at the same time. Additionally, Black Africa’s Sunday encounter against Date Eleven has been moved from Rehoboth Stadium to Ramblers Stadium as it was pre-booked by other institutions.





These venue changes have also led to adjustments in some kick-off times for the affected SSFDL matches. The amended weekend fixtures for the SSFDL are outlined for both Saturday and Sunday, involving teams such as Blue Birds, Mariental SC, Black Africa, Oranjemund FC, Ramblers, Date Eleven, Eleven Arrows, and Try Again, with matches scheduled across Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond Stadium and Windhoek’s Ramblers Stadium.

