Hot News :

1.8 Tons of Caffeine Seized by Police in Mandalay Region

Kavango Cattle Ranch Achieves Zero Illness-Related Losses in Past Year

Upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area Set to Boost Regional Economic Growth

SSFDL Relocates and Reschedules Matches Due to Stadium Unavailability

3 Fatalities Reported in Police Helicopter Crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Urgent: China, Indonesia Set Example of Major Developing Countries Working Together, Says Premier Li

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

SSFDL Relocates and Reschedules Matches Due to Stadium Unavailability

Share This Article:


Windhoek: Several Southern Stream First Division League (SSFDL) matches have been relocated and rescheduled due to stadium unavailability in Windhoek and Rehoboth.



According to Namibia Press Agency, a statement availed to Nampa on Friday indicated that Round 18 and 19 fixtures, originally set for Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek this weekend, have been moved to Ramblers Stadium. This affects the matches between Orlando Pirates FC and Latinos FC on Saturday, and Pirates and Friends FC on Sunday.



The City of Windhoek informed the SSFDL authority that Khomasdal Stadium was already booked by the Khomas Second Division League for matches at the same time. Additionally, Black Africa’s Sunday encounter against Date Eleven has been moved from Rehoboth Stadium to Ramblers Stadium as it was pre-booked by other institutions.



These venue changes have also led to adjustments in some kick-off times for the affected SSFDL matches. The amended weekend fixtures for the SSFDL are outlined for both Saturday and Sunday, involving teams such as Blue Birds, Mariental SC, Black Africa, Oranjemund FC, Ramblers, Date Eleven, Eleven Arrows, and Try Again, with matches scheduled across Walvis Bay’s Kuisebmond Stadium and Windhoek’s Ramblers Stadium.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.