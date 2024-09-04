Stage set for KFL promotion playoffs in Outjo



The Kunene Regional Second Division Football League promotion playoffs will be held at Etoshapoort Stadium in Outjo on Saturday and Sunday , with the two finalists earning an automatic ticket to the Kunene Football League next season . Twelve teams from five zones will compete for the coveted spots in a mini – league over two days . Epupa Zebra Stars , champions of the Opuwo Third Division League , and runner – up Opuwo Golden Wolves will compete for the second time after failing to reach the cut the previous season . Other notable names include KFL ‘ s previous season ‘ s relegated squad Gariseb Pirates , who have been given another chance to retain their league status when they face formidable opponents such as Pubs FC , who was also relegated from the league and will fight their way back through promotion playoffs . KFL League administrator Bolla Nangombe confirmed the fixtures on Wednesday , stating that the 12 teams have been divided into four groups of three teams each . The group winners will advance

to the next round , known as the Super Four . Group A features Khorixas ‘ s Gariseb Orlando , Kwaai Lappies of Outjo , and Bush Lovers of Khorixas , while Group B contains Opuwo ‘ s Epupa Zebra Stars , Hotspring from Eupa , and Chameleon from Sesfontein . Group C includes Pubs FC of Outjo , Grootberg United of Sesfontein , and Aweh United from Outjo , while Group D will feature Zebra FC of Sesfontein , Six Computer Stars of Warmquelle , and Opuwo ‘ s Golden Wolves . On Saturday , Gariseb Orlando will meet Bush Lovers in Group A , Epupa Zebra Stars will face Chameleon in Group B , and Pubs FC will put their league experience to the test against newcomers Grootberg United in Group C . Golden Wolves will meet Zebra FC in Group D . In the second round , Bush Lovers will meet Kwaai Lappies , Chameleon will face Hotspring , and Grootberg will face Aweh United . Zebra FC will be facing Six Computers Stars . The third and final round , which will see the top teams advance to the second round , will begin promptly aft

er the second round , with Group A ‘ s Kwaai Lappies hosting Gariseb Orlando and Hotspring facing Zebra Stars in a match that will revive their oldest rivalry in Group B . In Group C , Aweh United faces Pubs FC , while Six Computers will face Golden Wolves

Source: The Namibia News Agency