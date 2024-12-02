Sugar Futures Close Flat on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.



Zhengzhou: Sugar futures closed flat Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). The most active sugar contract for January 2025 delivery settled at 6,082 yuan (846.3 U.S. dollars) per tonne.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for the six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE reached 605,671 lots, resulting in a turnover of 36.78 billion yuan. China, a significant consumer and importer of sugar globally, introduced sugar futures on the ZCE in January 2006. This initiative was aimed at helping sugar-related enterprises manage and hedge against price risks effectively.