‘Surrender or face renewed military onslaught,’ Tinubu warns terrorists, insurgents

President Bola Tinubu has warned terrorists and insurgents to surrender or face renewed onslaught of the military.

President Tinubu gave the warning while declaring open the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Inaugural Annual International Lecture on Thursday in Abuja.

The Lecture with theme, ‘Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges – Genesis, Impacts and Options’ was conceived by the management of NAN as part of efforts to tackle the menace of insecurity in the Sahel and Nigeria.

He was represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria