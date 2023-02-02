Suspects in rape and murder of Tsumkwe woman appear in court
The two suspects linked to the alleged rape and murder of the 45-year-old /Koce /Ukxa of Tsumkwe settlement last Friday, appeared in the magistrate’s court at the settlement on Tuesday.
The accused, 30-year-old Oza //Ami, and Cwi Sao, 27, made their first court appearance before the Tsumkwe Periodical Court’s Chief Clerk, Elizabeth Namushinga.
Namushinga explained to them their legal right to either engage a private lawyer of their choice; defend themselves in court, or apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Directorate of Legal Aid in the Ministry of Justice.
Both //Ami and Sao opted to defend themselves in court.
Their case was then postponed to 28 February 2023 for further police investigations.
The two allegedly raped and killed /Ukxa in the bushes at Tsumkwe last Friday morning.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency