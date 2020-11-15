Swapo charted a path towards continued development: Geingob

Swapo Party president Hage Geingob during a rally on Saturday in Mariental said through its election manifesto, the Swapo Party has charted a path towards the continued development and modernisation of Namibia, by 2030.

Geingob said given its proven track record, Swapo is the only party with the resolve, ability and commitment to deliver victory in the second phase of the struggle for economic emancipation, as it did in the first phase during the struggle for Namibia’s independence.

“I therefore call on all Swapo Party members, supporters and sympathisers to go vote on 25 November, in record numbers, to make your voices heard and make every vote count for Swapo’s victory. So that Swapo will continue with the changes needed to take Namibia towards prosperity,” he said.

Geingob further said Swapo had the utmost confidence in its candidates for the upcoming local and regional councils elections and that the party has heard the cries of the people and urged the candidates, once they are elected, to be in unique and privileged positions to make a difference in the lives of the people.

“Being a councillor is hard work and as a local councillor, the people will expect you to timely respond to their queries and investigate their concerns, always communicate council decisions that affect them proactively and identify any problems in your area. Be inclusive – know and work with representatives of community organisations, interest groups and businesses and represent their views at council meetings,” Geingob noted.

He called on the candidates to practice servant leadership: “You are here to serve the people, not the other way around. Do not forget that the people are the ultimate sovereigns.”

He said he came to tell the people that indeed, as party president and as the ruling party, they have heard them.

“We have listened to your cries and calls. You pointed out areas of improvement to us and we are committed to improving in these areas,” Geingob said.

