Swapo Kunene councillors retain candidature

The ruling Swapo Party held its Kunene regional primary elections over the past weeks with most of its incumbent councillors retaining their candidacy positions.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview on Monday, Swapo Kunene regional coordinator Tuarungua Kavari said most of their incumbent councillors retained their candidacy apart from Kamanjab councillor Engenesia Tjaritje, who lost to Kamanjab Constituency Youth Forum (KCYF) chairperson Nicodemus Amutenya during the primary elections last week.

The primary election was conducted to identify regional candidates vying for top position ahead of the Regional Council and Local Authority elections scheduled for 25 November 2020.

“Other councillors that retained their candidacy are Elias Eixab of Khorixas who defeated Gerson Gaogab, Johannes Antsino of Outjo who beat Tobias Thomas, Weich Mupya who defeated Mbeumuna Muhuka for Opuwo Urban Constituency, Masatu Thom who thrashed Steven Tjambiru for Epupa Constituency, while Sesfontein councillor Julius Kaujova and Tjakazapi Mbunguha who stands in for Opuwo Rural Constituency won unopposed,” noted Kavari.

Kavari further stated that the primary elections were free and fair, adding that there is democracy within the party and leaders are voted for by party members based on their own choosing.

He also said the party this year lobbied for more youth in top positions for the November election in most local authorities.

Kavari maintained that the party is positive that they will retain their positions for both regional councils and local authorities after November’s elections.

He also advised that the Swapo Party, through its amended constitution does not entertain independent candidates, and those found to disregard the party commands shall be dealt with.

The Swapo Party governs five constituencies in the Kunene Region; Kamanjab, Opuwo Urban, Outjo, Sesfontein and Khorixas, while the remaining two, Epupa and Opuwo Rural constituencies are ruled by the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

