Swapo Ondangwa Urban members re-elect Negonga

Coordinator for the Swapo Party’s Ondangwa Urban district, Sem Nangolo confirmed that incumbent Oshana regional councillor for Ondangwa Urban Constituency, Leonard Negonga will represent the ruling party at the upcoming regional and local authority elections in November.

Speaking to Nampa on Tuesday, Nangolo said Swapo members held an elective district conference on Saturday at Oluno in Ondangwa, where they re-elected Negonga as the candidate for their constituency during the said elections.

Negonga won with 48 votes, while other contestants; Christian Mweshinda and Penny Shikongo garnered 18 and seven votes respectively.

Saturday’s conference also elected the Swapo candidates for the seven-member Ondangwa local authority, namely Paavo Amwele, Ester Auala, Nicodemus Amadhila, Julia Kapia, Andreas Kalumbu, Anna Iitope and Waldheim Shapa.

Amwele is the incumbent Mayor of Ondangwa, while Andreas Kalumbu and Anna Iitope are the only two serving Swapo councillors elected onto the party’s candidates list.

Six incumbent members of the Ondangwa Town Council are all from Swapo, with Albertina Kassanga from the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) being the only member in the council not from the ruling party.

Source: Namibia Press Agency