Swapo pays tribute to former Zambian president Kaunda

Swapo party Secretary General, Sophia Shaningwa, said Namibia wouldn't be where it is today if it wasn't for former Zambian president, Kenneth Kaunda, who immensely contributed to the total liberation struggle of Namibia.

Shaningwa said this in a media statement issued on Saturday, while paying tribute to Kaunda, who died on Thursday at the age of 97.

Kaunda served as the founding president of Zambia and ruled that country from 1964 until 1991, when he retired from active politics.

Shaningwa described Kaunda as the 'greatest giant', who was a profound and a progressive Pan-African that championed, facilitated and advocated for the total liberation and development of Southern Africa and in particular and Africa in general.

“For the Swapo party, Namibia wouldn't have been where we are right now without Zambia. Then as a frontline state, Zambia was our social and political home during our struggle against apartheid. It was indeed under the compassionate, patriotic and solidarity leadership of comrade Kaunda,” said Shaningwa.

She added that the United Nations Institute for Namibia was inaugurated in the Zambian capital city Lusaka in August 1976 to facilitate education for Namibians in preparation for assuming leadership in an independent Namibia.

She further added that because Kaunda served with distinction and honor, Swapo is also sending its heartfelt condolences to its sister party in Zambia, the United National Independent Party.

Source: Namibia Press Agency