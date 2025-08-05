Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday



Beijing: A symposium was held on Tuesday in Beijing to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Ren Jianxin, a former senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and former president of the Supreme People’s Court, who died in September last year. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attended the symposium.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, spoke at the symposium. He called for learning from Ren’s political loyalty, his dedication to judicial, prosecuting, and public security work, and his integrity and moral uprightness.





Ren Jianxin had also served as a member of the Secretariat of the 14th CPC Central Committee, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and vice chairman of the 9th National Committee of the CPPCC.

