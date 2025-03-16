Team Namibia Achieves Success at Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge



George: Four Namibian wheelchair racers delivered impressive performances on Saturday in the 2025 edition of the Outeniqua Chair Challenge (OCC), held in George, South Africa.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the wheelchair challenge, a unique event for disabled athletes in South Africa, featured competitors from as far afield as Namibia and Zimbabwe, competing for silverware in the mountainous town. The Namibia Paralympic Committee (NPC) sent four athletes to race against others using wheelchairs, adapted bicycles, hand cycles, basketball chairs, and regular wheelchairs.

In an interview with Nampa on Sunday, Mitch Dewaldt, the team’s head of delegation for the championships, expressed his satisfaction with the athletes’ achievements and the experiences gained at the event. He noted that after arriving on Friday and enjoying a restful night, the athletes were ready to compete. Despite facing health challenges, wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb bravely participated in the 42-kilometre race.

Dewaldt added th

at Gowaseb demonstrated commitment to competing despite not feeling well, pacing himself and prioritising his health while still delivering a commendable performance. In the handcycling competition, Gabriel Ngishililwa secured the silver medal with a second-place finish, while Lucas Ndahangwapo and Nicco Kharuxab achieved fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The head of delegation acknowledged the challenges faced by two athletes based in Oshakati who lack proper handcycles for training. Dewaldt highlighted their achievements as a testament to their resilience and dedication, and expressed optimism for future opportunities to motivate and uplift their community.

He also mentioned that the trip to the championships in South Africa would not have been possible without support from Inclusive Cycling, Namibia2Go, DM Motors, Trusteck, and Accurate Communications. Dewaldt emphasized that sponsoring sports for differently-abled individuals is a commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and national pride, and that N

amibia stands as a beacon of hope for individuals to excel in sports.