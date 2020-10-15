Temperature screening at //Kharas roadblocks launched

The Otindi Group of Companies on Wednesday started its temperature screening process at roadblocks and checkpoints in the ||Kharas Region.

The initiative, approved by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, has thus far also been introduced in the Kunene, Oshikoto, Ohangwena and Oshana regions by the local cleaning and construction company.

Speaking at the launch at the Keetmanshoop Roadblock, the Namibian Police Force’s ||Kharas regional commander, Commissioner David Indongo said the country-wide initiative will run until 31 March 2021 or as necessitated by the COVID-19 response programme.

A team from the company will screen motorists’ temperatures, sanitise vehicles and educate the public on COVID-19 by handing out pamphlets on the pandemic.

Sixteen Otindi employees will be deployed to the Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts and the Keetmanshoop roadblock.

“We assure you of our commitment to work with you at the checkpoints and roadblocks on this project,” Indongo said.

Simon Mandume, the managing director of Otindi, said they decided to give back to the community in this manner.

“It should not only be about getting tenders and money. We decided to do this for free just to show that as young people, we can do it,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency