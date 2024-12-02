

Phnom Penh: Thailand’s manufacturing sector saw a marginal improvement in November due to slight increases in output and employment while new orders remained broadly unchanged, a survey showed on Monday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 50.2 last month, edging up from 50 in October, signaling a modest overall improvement in manufacturing sector performance. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

With a halt to the downturn in new orders that started the previous month, output and employment both grew for the seventh consecutive month. Firms were able to reduce their purchases of new inputs in November, said Trevor Balchin, economics director at SandP Global Market Intelligence. However, the completion of existing orders primarily supported the growth, as the volume of incoming new business remained largely unchanged since October, Balchin s

aid in a statement.

Looking ahead, the 12-month outlook for production weakened to a six-month low but stayed higher than the pre-pandemic trend. Thai manufacturers expected output to pick up as rising customer numbers and the development of new products and markets contributed positively to the reading, the survey showed.