A delegation from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which is in the country to assess the country’s preparedness to collaborate with the United Nations (UN) in the Global Acceleration program, held a briefing with stakeholders in the capital yesterday.

The briefing took place at the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MILREC) and was attended by the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and various social partners.

The ILO engaged the workers, employers, the informal sector and civic society.

Speaking at the event, Sangheon Lee, the Deputy Director Employment Policy Department at ILO said Namibia is affected by high poverty, economic inequalities, unemployment rate, especially among women and the youth, inadequate social protection and weak implementation and institutional capacities.

“This gap can be corrected by addressing the elements of shortage of jobs and social protection to improve the living standards. This should be done well to avoid the risk of making things worse for everyone,” Lee said.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency