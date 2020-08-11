A 42-year-old local authority councillor at Grootfontein was today arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly misleading the municipal council over a Build Together project.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa Jack Tsanigab was arrested just before 14h00 on Monday.

“The accused allegedly provided false documents to an agent and misled the Grootfontein Municipality council over a Build Together land project dating back to 2012,” Mbeha said.

Tsanigab made a brief appearance in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted bail of N.dollars 4 000.

He was released from police custody the same day at 14h40, Mbeha added.

Tsanigab is expected to return to court on 06 October 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency