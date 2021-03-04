Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Emma Theofelus has called on parliamentarians to discuss and debate possible tax exemption or tax reduction on all menstrual products in Namibia.

Theofelus made the call through a motion she tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday where she pushed for a discussion on the provision of sanitary pads to the Namibian woman and girl child.

She proposed that MPs look at the possibility of either imposing a tax exemption on all menstrual hygiene products or a zero tax which she said would technically mean these products are subjected to taxation but no tax is charged.

She otherwise proposed that the discussion looks at a reduced tax rate of not more than three per cent prescribed by the national tax law on these products.

The young MP also asked that the issue of provision of sanitary pads be referred to the relevant parliament committee for further research and or for the Finance Ministry to consider bringing an amendment on tax laws relevant to the motion.

The discussion is set for 09 March.

The deputy minister’s call follows recent appeals by local activists and non-governmental organisations for the provision of free sanitary pads to vulnerable women and girls especially school-going learners.

In 2019, Gender Equality Minister Doreen Sioka announced in parliament that only 17 per cent of girls living in rural areas have access to improved sanitary services. She said this means that more than 80 per cent of women in those areas are deprived of the privacy and infrastructure required for healthy, safe, and hygienic menstrual management.

Local media at the time reported that a number of vulnerable learners countrywide are forced to stay away from school during their menstruation cycle to preserve their dignity while others cut up old clothes which they fold instead of pads or tampons as the sanitary products are simply unaffordable for them. Others fold toilet paper and use these as makeshift pads, but it hardly gets them through the day.

“The government, together with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), supported the establishment of Menstrual Hygiene Management Clubs as part of the school-led total sanitation programme,” Sioka said then, adding that there is a need to offer more support to school-going Namibian girls by starting a special campaign that would supply free sanitary pads.

Source: Namibia Press Agency