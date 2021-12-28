Thirteen Christmas babies born at Otjiwarongo

The Otjiwarongo State Hospital on Saturday recorded a total of nine boys and four girls who were born on Christmas Day.

The registered nurse for the maternity ward at the hospital, Leena Matebele on Sunday morning told Nampa in an interview that her team of nurses on Christmas Day assisted 12 women to deliver their healthy babies at the hospital.

“One of the mothers delivered twins who are boys, and a total of 13 babies were born here on Christmas,” said Matebele.

The babies were born between 00h35 and 21h00 on Saturday, she said.

“We first assisted an 18-year-old woman to deliver on her own a baby girl at about 00h35 in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said Matebele.

Matebele further explained that the 13 babies weighed between 2.8 kilogrammes (kg) and 3.08kg, saying a normal weight for a newborn child is supposed to be 2.5kg.

Speaking on behalf of the mothers, Beverly Michael, 18, from Otjiwarongo said she is excited to have delivered a healthy baby girl on Christmas, a day she said is believed to be the same day Jesus Christ was also born.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency