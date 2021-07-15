Three accused of robbing elderly couple denied bail

The Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Thursday denied bail to three men accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly couple in Swakopmund.

Andreas Victor Kaushi, 36; Ivula Gabriel Stephanus, 25; and Dorian Mbaka Iiyambo, 21; appeared before Magistrate Nelao Brown on charges of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

The men reportedly broke into the residence of an elderly couple in Ocean View on Tuesday and took belongings worth more than N.dollars 20 000.

They were immediately apprehended by members of the Neighbourhood Watch, who were alerted by participants of an online workout session which the 65-year-old woman was a part of at the time of the incident.

Prosecutor Johannes Shangadi, who represented the State, opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and because it would not be in the interest of the public to grant bail.

Two of the accused (Kaushi and Stephanus) opted to represent themselves in the matter, while Iiyambo opted to seek representation from the Legal Aid Directorate under the Ministry of Justice.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The case was thus postponed to 20 September 2021 for further investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency