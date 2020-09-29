Three arrested with elephant tusks

Three men were arrested for allegedly possessing elephant tusks on 22 September at Mukwe in the Kavango East Region.

This is according to a weekly wildlife crime report for the period of 21 to 27 September 2020 issued on Monday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

The report said the three, Bernard Moyo, Kamonga Thitamba and Angolan citizen Muaka Dinyando (ages not disclosed), were charged with contravening Section 26 of the Nature Conservation Ordinance of 1975, as amended Act 3 of 2017 by the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on 23 September.

Meanwhile in Opuwo in the Kunene Region, two men were arrested on Sunday, for allegedly being found in possession of one pangolin skin.

The duo, Viatjiuaje Ngumbi and Berneditus Wilhelm (ages not disclosed), were also charged with contravening Section 26 of the Nature Conservation Ordinance of 1975, as amended Act 3 of 2017 by the Opuwo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“For all the cases registered, the arrests or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies – the Namibian Police Force, Namibian Defence Force, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and private agencies,” the statement noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency