Ithete Urges Ministry to Sharpen Strategic Focus on National Development



Windhoek: The Windhoek High Court on Monday convicted three men for the murder of Wilfred Kazeurua, a stock theft investigator. Kazeurua was killed in 2012 while investigating the theft of 15 cattle stolen from a farm in the Gobabis district. Acting High Court Judge Alfred Siboleka found Stockley Kauejao, Matheu Kakururume, and Muvare Kaporo guilty of murder.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a fourth accomplice, Afas Kamutjemo, was convicted of theft and defeating the course of justice alongside the suspects. He was not charged in connection with the murder. Kauejao, the judge found, was the mastermind behind the cattle theft, with Kamutjemo having driven his (Kauejao’s) truck to transport the stolen cattle.





The charge of defeating the course of justice relates to Kazeurua’s remains being burnt and buried, reportedly to frustrate police investigations. In a lengthy 54-page judgment, Judge Siboleka found that the State had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the men committed the crimes. He stated that the murder was committed with dolus directus, meaning the three convicted murderers acted with the direct intention to kill.





The judge further stated that although there were no eyewitnesses at the time of the murder, Kakururume confessed to the crimes, both to police officers and the initial presiding magistrate. The judge said on Monday that Kakururume’s version in that regard was a true account and a reflection of how the deceased’s life was ended.





A State witness, Jesaya Daniel, identified Kamutjemo as the person who drove the stolen 15 cattle to Kauejao’s farm. The matter has been set down for submissions before sentencing.

