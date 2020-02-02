Three men arrested with nine elephant tusks at Shahani village

Three men were arrested at Shahani village in the Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East Region on Friday after they were found to be in possession of nine elephant tusks.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Crime Investigation Coordinator in Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner, Bonitius Kanyetu said in a police report on Sunday that the suspects were apprehended at around 23h00 after they were found to be in possession of the elephant tusks.

availed to the media on Sunday.

He said the value of the tusks are not yet determined and the suspects are expected to appear in the Rundu magistrate court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency