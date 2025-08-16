Hot News :

1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port

Gunmen Kill Policeman and Injure Another in Armed Clash in Sistan and Baluchestan

Death Toll Rises to 11 in Factory Fire in Western Russia

6 Killed, 5 Injured as Structure Collapses in Indian Capital

Roundup: Trump and Putin Meeting in Anchorage Concludes with Progress, No Deal

Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi to Visit India for Boundary Talks

Tigre Secures Victory Against Racing Club in Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura

Buenos aires: Racing Club faced a narrow 1-2 defeat against Tigre in the latest round of Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura tournament. In other matches on Friday, Union Santa Fe delivered a commanding performance with a 4-0 win over Instituto Cordoba, while the game between Aldosivi and Belgrano ended in a goalless draw.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the tournament continues with several matches scheduled for Saturday. Platense is set to play against San Lorenzo, while Huracan will take on Argentinos Juniors. Additionally, Rosario Central will face Deportivo Riestra, and Velez Sarsfield is slated to compete against Independiente, promising another thrilling day of Argentine football.

