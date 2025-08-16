1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port



Buenos aires: Racing Club faced a narrow 1-2 defeat against Tigre in the latest round of Argentina’s Primera Division Clausura tournament. In other matches on Friday, Union Santa Fe delivered a commanding performance with a 4-0 win over Instituto Cordoba, while the game between Aldosivi and Belgrano ended in a goalless draw.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the tournament continues with several matches scheduled for Saturday. Platense is set to play against San Lorenzo, while Huracan will take on Argentinos Juniors. Additionally, Rosario Central will face Deportivo Riestra, and Velez Sarsfield is slated to compete against Independiente, promising another thrilling day of Argentine football.

