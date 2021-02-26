City of Windhoek (CoW) Mayor, Job Amupanda said for the city council to change Windhoek, a lot needs to be done including taking away stealing opportunities for those that are corrupt.

Amupanda made these remarks on Thursday during the CoW council ordinary meeting.

He said it is evidently clear that to change Windhoek, there is a lot of taking to be done. From the corrupt the opportunity to steal and loot must be taken away. Thugs and criminals must lose their freedom to terrorise and harass people, and lazy ones should lose their opportunity to sit idle doing nothing.

“From the greedy we must take away the very machinery that allows them to accumulate at the expense of the poor masses of our people. From the conservative defenders of the oppressive status quo, we must take away their very framework and comfort from which they seek to dominate our society based on old formulas which perpetuate the suffering of our people. Indeed, from the authors of the suffering masses of our people, we must take away the very pens and inks used to author the pain and misery of our people,” said Amupanda.

He added that for every economic opportunity the council takes away from the community, 10 more opportunities should be provided. Thus a drug dealer should be turned into an honest entrepreneur, a thug must be rehabilitated and become a community leader one day, a greedy person must be turned into a generous resident and a conservative must become a transformer of Windhoek.

“Where our efforts take away from our residents, we must at all times endeavour to add in one way or the other. This requires of us all to learn, unlearn and relearn because an exercise of giving rather than taking is not easy nor is it one this city is used to,” expressed Amupanda.

He said the city’s leadership is transformative, a leadership that meets the needs of its residents at their point of need, adding it is ready to commit to the path it has chosen.

Meanwhile, CoW has issued a warning to residents with outstanding water and electricity bills to pay up or risk their services being disconnected.

Source: Namibia Press Agency