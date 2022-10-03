Toddler dies in road accident at Okakarara

An eight-year-old boy died instantly in the early hours of Sunday when a pickup truck he was travelling in overturned on the C42 road east of Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the child has been identified as Tjimbinondjoo Kaverua.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, she added.

The police officer stated that four occupants, including the driver, were in the vehicle which was traveling from Okakarara to Otumborombonga village.

At approximately seven kilometres east of Okakarara before Otumborombonga, the driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle at around 03h45 and it veered to the right side of the road, where it overturned and rolled several times, Mbeha added.

“Kaverua died on the spot, while the male driver, whose age is unknown, sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition at the Okakarara State Hospital,” Mbeha said.

The other two occupants aged nine years and 35 sustained slight injuries and were also taken to the Okakarara State Hospital shortly after the accident.

Police investigations into the matter continue

Source: The Namibian Press Agency