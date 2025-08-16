1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port



New delhi: From August 18 to 20, Chinese Foreign Minister and China’s Special Representative on the China-India boundary question, Wang Yi, will visit India to engage in discussions on the longstanding boundary issue. Wang Yi will participate in the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question, following an invitation extended by the Indian side, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will be leading the discussions on behalf of China. The visit is seen as a significant step in addressing the boundary concerns between the two neighboring countries. The talks aim to explore ways to enhance mutual understanding and resolve the issues amicably.

