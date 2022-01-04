Traffic volumes on national roads increase as Namibians head home

The Private Sector Road Safety Forum (PSRSF) recorded about 1 000 vehicles per hour at the Okapuka roadblock between Okahandja and Windhoek on Sunday as Namibians returned from their holiday destinations.

Speaking to Nampa at the roadblock, PSRSF senior member Nathen Africa said most vehicles, including long-distance public transport vehicles, were headed to Windhoek from northern Namibia.

“From 16h00 we started recording 291 vehicles in five minute intervals, so the road is really busy as everyone is returning from holiday,” he said.

Africa indicated that they observed some road users not adhering to road regulations, noting that incidents such as reckless driving and expired vehicle licences remain a concern.

“We received reports of people driving recklessly. One road user was apprehended at the roadblock after he failed to stop for the traffic officer for driving over the 120km speed limit between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja. Law enforcement countrywide on national roads is working and communicating collectively to allow maximum regulation,” he said.

Africa indicated that due to the maximum law enforcement presence on national roads, fewer accidents were however reported compared to previous years. He further said it is important for the law enforcement agents and other stakeholders that ensure safety on national roads to get maximum support.

The PSRSF is a voluntary organisation consisting of businesses and other stakeholders who promote road safety.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency