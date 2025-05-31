Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Windhoek: Three male suspects arrested in connection with the alleged murder of 25-year-old Haingura Veronica Mate, at Sivara Village, in the Kavango West region, appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The trio, arrested on Wednesday, are Mathias Siteketa Kangumu, 22, Sikongo Asgar Morosi, 29, and Zoka Kanisius Sikongo, 30. They were all denied bail, and their case was postponed to 19 September 2025.





According to Namibia Press Agency, it is alleged that the deceased’s lifeless body was discovered at 07H20 on Tuesday at Sivara Village, and her 10-month-old baby was found meters away from the mother’s body. The baby was taken to Bunya hospital and later transferred to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital for medical observation.





Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga stated that an autopsy revealed that Mate suffered a broken neck, severe facial injuries, and brain trauma. The report further indicated that it is suspected that the deceased could also have been raped and was strangled with a cloth. Police investigations continue.

