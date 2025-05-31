Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Tunis: As Tunisians prepare for Eid al-Adha, many families face a difficult decision between honoring religious traditions and managing financial constraints, as the rising cost of sacrificial animals makes it challenging for numerous households to participate in the Islamic holiday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Feast of Sacrifice, a major Islamic observance beginning on June 6, usually involves families slaughtering a sheep or cow over a three-day period. However, Tunisia’s economic struggles, including inflation, drought, and supply chain issues, have caused livestock prices to surge, putting the ritual out of reach for many.





In Mourouj, a district in the southern part of Tunis, Lotfi Slama, a 54-year-old father of three, is among those grappling with this issue. Slama notes that the cost of sheep ranges from 1,200 to 1,700 dinars (approximately 400-550 U.S. dollars), making it unaffordable for a typical middle-class family. He attributes the high prices to delayed government actions in opening official livestock markets, which have limited supply and increased costs.





Retired teacher Brahim Haffoudhi, 64, has set a personal price limit, stating he will not purchase unless prices fall below 1,000 dinars. He emphasizes that the cost per kilo remains too high to be accessible for many.





Both Slama and Haffoudhi highlight that Islamic teachings do not mandate sacrifices from those who cannot afford them, offering some comfort in the face of economic pressures.





Badr Sayari, 37, another market customer, plans to observe the holiday modestly. He believes that while sacrificing a sheep is a noble act, purchasing a small amount of meat is a valid and spiritually sufficient alternative if resources are limited.





Economists and agricultural experts point to prolonged droughts that have damaged pastures and increased feed costs as primary reasons for the price increase. Livestock breeders, facing higher production expenses, have passed these costs on to consumers.





The Tunisian Mixed Professional Association for Red Meat and Dairy Products has set official prices at 21.9 dinars (around 7.43 dollars) per live kilogram for sacrificial sheep, though market prices often exceed these figures.





The Ministry of Social Affairs estimates that sacrificial animals will cost between 920 and 1,800 dinars this year, representing three to seven times the monthly income of the country’s poorest families. With monthly social aid at about 260 dinars and minimum wages ranging from 414 to 493 dinars, many find it financially challenging to celebrate traditionally.





Sayari reflects on the situation, stating, “This is a time of spiritual reflection, but it’s also a reminder of how many are quietly struggling.”

