Two boys allegedly drown while swimming near Snyfontien

Two boys aged nine and 10 allegedly drowned while swimming in the Fish River some 10 kilometres south of Snyfontein village in the ||Kharas Region Sunday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo on Monday said the boys were identified as nine-year-old Christiano Christy Swartbooi and 10-year-old Adriano Armando.

He said their bodies were transported to the Keetmanshoop police mortuary and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, when this news agency visited the home of the boys at the village on Sunday, a family member, Anita Pieters said the two boys and their grandfather left the village with a donkey cart on Saturday to fish along the Fish River.

While the grandfather and the two boys were there they were joined by another man and his child.

“They were supposed to come back today (Sunday). After they had lunch the three children told the men they were going to check on the donkeys, only for just one of them to return. The boy said they were swimming but he could not find the other two,” she said.

When the men went to the place where the boys had been swimming, they only found the boys’ clothes.

“One of the men got into the river to check in the middle of the river and that is where he found the two lifeless bodies,” said Pieters.

The boys were both Grade 3 learners at Snyfontein Primary School who stayed with their grandparents and other family members. Their mothers work in Lüderitz and Keetmanshoop.

