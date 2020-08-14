Two girls die in road accident near Okakarara

Two girls from Otjiwarongo died early Friday morning after the sedan they were traveling in allegedly bumped an Oryx on the Okakarara-Otjiwarongo road and overturned several times.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Friday said the accident occurred at about 01h00 in the early hours of Friday at approximately 49 kilometres towards Okakarara.

“A 21-year-old girl died on the spot, while the other whose age is unknown to us, died on arrival at the Okakarara State Hospital,” said Mbeha.

The two deceased people’s next of kin are yet to be informed, she said.

Mbeha noted that a total of six occupants, including a 23-year-old driver, were in the sedan at the time of accident, travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo to Okakarara.

Mbeha said at approximately 49 kilometres to Okakarara, their vehicle allegedly bumped an Oryx on the road and killed it also on the spot.

Four other occupants all males aged 20, two 23-years and one 24 are all admitted into the different hospitals at Otjiwarongo and Okakarara with slight to serious injuries, she said.

A culpable homicide case has been opened at the Otjiwarongo Police Station against the 23-year-old driver.

Police investigations continue.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY