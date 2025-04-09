

Moscow: Ukraine has reportedly conducted four attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past day, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. These actions are said to be in violation of an existing agreement between Russia and the United States to halt strikes on energy facilities for a 30-day period starting from March 18.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian Defense Ministry detailed that on April 8, two high-voltage lines were damaged in the Kursk Region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces. Additionally, a Ukrainian attack drone targeted the Botievskaya wind farm in the Zaporizhzhya Region, leading to damage and a reduction in the plant’s operating capacity by 3.25 MW.





Further incidents were reported on April 9 in the Rostov Region, where a Ukrainian drone attack resulted in damage to a wire and the disconnection of a high-voltage line belonging to Rosseti Yug-Rostovenergo. This incident left approximately 400 household consumers in the Kamensky district without electricity.

