

Jakarta: Chinese Premier Li Qiang stated on Saturday that China and Indonesia have set an example of major developing countries working together to become stronger and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Li made these remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Indonesia for an official visit, which was made at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Premier Li’s visit highlights the growing collaboration between China and Indonesia. The two nations have been working closely on various projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening their economic and diplomatic ties. This visit is seen as a significant step in reinforcing the relationship between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of cooperation among developing nations.





The visit provides an opportunity for both China and Indonesia to discuss further avenues for collaboration and mutual growth. The focus remains on ensuring that their partnership yields tangible benefits for both countries, setting a benchmark for other developing nations to follow in pursuit of similar objectives.

