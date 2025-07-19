Severe Tropical Storm Wipha Blows Away from Philippines



Kinshasa: The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a declaration of principles with the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group here on Saturday to end the conflict in the country’s eastern region. This agreement is seen as a crucial development in efforts to bring peace to the region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the declaration follows months of negotiations mediated by Qatar. The signing of this declaration is a significant step towards a comprehensive peace agreement, aiming to address long-standing issues and bring stability to the affected areas. The negotiations between the DR Congo government and the M23 rebel group have been closely watched by the international community, with hopes that this agreement will lead to lasting peace in the region.

