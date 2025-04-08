Kalkrand Residents Endure Power Outage Due to Weather-Damaged Infrastructure



Washington: The US Department of Defense is set to receive a historic budget of $1 trillion for the first time, a move aimed at enhancing the military’s capabilities, according to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The announcement was made on Tuesday, emphasizing the strategic allocation of funds towards improving military lethality and readiness.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Hegseth expressed the intention to utilize the budget wisely, ensuring that taxpayers’ money is directed towards strengthening the military. This follows President Donald Trump’s commitment to rapidly rebuilding the US military, as highlighted in his remarks on X.





The confirmation of the budget allocation came after President Trump’s meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the meeting, Trump mentioned that US officials had essentially approved the unprecedented defense budget, marking it as the largest ever allocated to the military.

