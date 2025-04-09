Hambyuka Visits Family Who Lost Children to Lightning



Washington: US Space Force Command head Stephen Whiting has asserted that the country requires space-based weaponry to deter potential conflicts and to be prepared to engage effectively if such conflicts arise.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Whiting emphasized the necessity for space fires, weapon systems, and orbital interceptors during a speech at the Space Symposium. Whiting stated, “It’s time that we can clearly say that we need space fires and we need weapon systems. We need orbital interceptors. And what do we call these? We call these weapons, and we need them to deter a space conflict and to be successful if we end up in such a fight.” He noted that while the concept of space-based weapons was once “inconceivable,” it has now become a “key component” for securing victory should conflicts extend into space.





Earlier in March, US Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman highlighted the inevitable necessity for leveraging space in future military crises, foreseeing that adversaries will likely pursue similar strategies. Saltzman also mentioned that the establishment of the US Space Force in 2019 was a direct response to the advancements made by Russia and China in the area of space combat capabilities.





In reports from October 2024, the US Space Force indicated plans to deliver a weapon capable of jamming Russian and Chinese satellites by 2025. Both Russia and China have expressed their opposition to the militarization of space and the potential for a space arms race, advocating instead for the peaceful exploration of space.

