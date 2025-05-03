

New York: The Trump administration has decided not to impose any tariffs on Russia because bilateral trade is very insignificant due to the US sanction policy, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Ria Novosti. “I think it’s so insignificant that putting tariffs to this trade would be really something too much for a picture, and that’s why I think we were spared of this, of these tariffs,” Polyanskiy said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. The US has not introduced trade tariffs against Russia and Belarus.

