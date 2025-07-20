International Energy Forum Secretary General Joins African Energy Week 2025 Amid Global Energy Growth Forecasts



Windhoek: The United States and Australia advanced to the final of the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup after winning their semifinal games in Brno, the Czech Republic, on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the United States secured their sixth consecutive victory by defeating Spain with a score of 70-58. The American team built a 38-28 lead at halftime and extended their advantage with a 26-14 surge in the third quarter. Although Spain mounted a late comeback with a 16-6 run in the fourth quarter, it was insufficient to overturn the result.





In the other semifinal matchup, Australia triumphed over Canada with a score of 87-75. Australia took a narrow 22-20 lead in the first quarter and successfully maintained their advantage throughout the rest of the game. Sitaya Fagan was a key player for Australia, contributing 14 points and six rebounds. On the Canadian side, Jasmine Bascoe delivered a standout performance with a game-high 29 points, while Avery Howell added 20 points.





In the classification round for the 9th to 12th places, China was defeated by Israel, 84-79. China trailed for most of the game but briefly took a 70-69 lead with a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter. The contest remained closely contested until the final minute, when Israel secured the victory by scoring four consecutive points.





Liang Yaqi was a standout performer for China, recording 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists, while Li Yuqian added 21 points. Gal Raviv was the top scorer for Israel with an impressive 38 points.





The much-anticipated final between the United States and Australia is scheduled for Sunday evening.

