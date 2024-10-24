Uutoni lauds Opuwo Town Council for housing provision



OPUWO: Urban and Rural Development Minister Erastus Uutoni has commended the Opuwo Town Council for developing collaborative methods to address the town ‘ s housing backlog , particularly their dedication to low – income earners . The minister also acknowledged the council ‘ s turnaround strategy that has resulted in several equitable service delivery milestones over the last five years . Uutoni made the remarks on Wednesday during the official handover of 30 Build Together houses , the opening of the Katutura Open Market , and the groundbreaking event for a welcoming sign at the town ‘ s main entrance . The houses were constructed with additional funding from the Trust Fund for Regional Development and Equity Provision through the Build Together Programme during the 2023 / 2024 financial year . Each unit cost N . dollars 80 000 , totaling N . dollars 2 . 4 million . Uutoni remarked that providing affordable and decent housing and shelter remains a national development policy that necessitates collaborative w

ork from all stakeholders . The minister also stated that his ministry continues to create an enabling environment and unite national efforts to solve the housing backlog through a variety of collaborations . ‘ The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development continues to create an enabling environment and rally national efforts towards calling up the provision of affordable serviced land and housing through a partnership between the government , the private sector and community – led organisations such as the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia ,’ he said . Uutoni stated that the government will continue to assist local authorities ‘ efforts aimed at ultra – low – income populations . Opuwo Mayor Rosa Mbinge Tjeundo said the town is on the verge of achieving greatness and that partnerships , devotion , and hard work will assist them to get there . She noted that Opuwo has begun a new chapter in its development approach with the handover of 30 residences to low – and ultra – income groups , as well as the launch

of vital programmes that will have a significant influence on the community . ‘ These projects are not just structures or programmes , they represent the collective effort of this community to build a sustainable future . At Opuwo Town Council , we are driven by the vision to transform Opuwo into a greener , cleaner and more prosperous town for all ,’ noted the mayor . Matengu Simushi , speaking on behalf of the Trust Fund for Regional Development and Equity Provision ‘ s Board of Trustees , remarked that the project exemplifies what can be accomplished when the government at all levels , through its agencies , works together to achieve a single goal .

Source: The Namibia News Agency