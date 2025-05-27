Slovakia’s Nuclear Power Expansion Drives Record Low Carbon Emissions in Energy Sector



Rio de Janeiro: Brazil’s Vasco da Gama advanced to the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 with a 3-0 home win over Peruvian side Melgar on Tuesday. Teenage forward Rayan put his side ahead in the third minute by curling home a first-time effort from a tight angle after Philippe Coutinho’s one-touch pass. Paulo Henrique doubled the lead with a first-time effort from eight yards, and Argentine striker Pablo Vegetti made it 3-0 with a powerful strike into the far corner after Danilo Neves’ assist.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the result at Sao Januario stadium ensured Vasco secured second spot in Group G with eight points, four points behind leader Lanus. Melgar was eliminated after finishing third with seven points. “We’re improving with every match and today you could see that we were very sharp,” Vasco manager Fernando Diniz told a post-match news conference. “It was important to keep a clean sheet against a team that can be dangerous going forward. That gives us even more confidence.”





In other matches on Tuesday, America de Cali drew 1-1 at home to Racing Montevideo, Huracan registered a 1-0 home win over Corinthians, and Puerto Cabello held Lanus to a 2-2 home draw.

